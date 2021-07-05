Colombo: While the main Virat Kohli-led Indian team is in England for the upcoming Test series, a second-string side has been sent to Sri Lanka for a white-ball series. The side would play three ODIs and three T20Is during the tour.

While a few new names may get a debut in the Indian jersey, some names have also been overlooked. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan would be leading the Indian charge and he will get guidance from former Indian great Rahul Dravid, who is with the side as the head coach.

Despite there being a number of openers in the squad like Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad – in all probability – the team would back Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw at the top. Manish Pandey, who has been in good form lately, could be India’s choice at No 3. In fact, there could be some shuffling between Suryakumar Yadav and Pandey for the No 3 and 4 spots in the XI.

There would be a toss-up between Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan for the wicketkeeper’s slot. The gut says that the management would back Samson over Kishan initially. This would be a tricky choice for Dravid and Co.

The wicketkeeper would be followed by the two all-rounders. Hardik Pandya and Krunal would feature in the XI as the all-rounders, while Yuzvendra Chahal could be picked as the sole specialist spinner in the side.

Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Chetan Sakariya could be the three seamers. Sakariya, if picked, would be making his international debut after impressing in the IPL.

India’s Predicted XI For SL ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chetan Sakariya

There are a lot of young players who may not get in the XI initially during the tour, but maybe picked later on.