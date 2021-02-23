After a series-leveling 317-run win at Chennai over England in the second Test, India would now be ready to play their second Pink-ball Test at home. Of course, the Virat Kohli-led side does not have good memories of their last outing with the Pink-ball. With a day to go for the third Test, India could back most of their players from the winning side in Motera. <p></p> <p></p>A couple of days ahead of the game, India named a largely unchanged squad for the final two Tests, with the only inclusion being Umesh Yadav (subject to his fitness) at the expense of Shardul Thakur. Mohammad Shami - who was seen bowling in the nets - was left out and that was the major talking point once the squad was announced. <p></p> <p></p>All eyes will be on the Motera Stadium - which will be hosting its first international game. It would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves. <p></p> <p></p>India would in all likelihood play the same XI. The only change they could employ would be the return of Jasprit Bumrah - who was rested in the second Test - and Kuldeep Yadav may have to sit out after having an average game at Chennai. India would also like an added pacer as history suggests fast bowlers do a better job under lights with the Pink-Ball. <p></p> <p></p>India skipper Virat Kohli - who has not hit a century for over a year - would look to break the dry-spell in Ahmedabad. He has got a couple of fifties in the two Tests, but the three-figure score has eluded the Indian captain. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Playing XI</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah