<h2>India's Predicted XI For 3rd Test</h2> <p></p>After a morale-boosting win in the Boxing Day Test, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side would like to continue the winning momentum into the new year. With the four-match Test series locked at 1-1, Australia hosts India in the third Test at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7. <p></p> <p></p>Despite the win, the Indian team is likely to make a couple of changes to the playing XI. In all probability, Mayank Agarwal - who failed in four outings - will make way for Rohit Sharma, who has been appointed the vice-captain of the side. <p></p> <p></p>That would mean, Rohit would open the batting with young Shubman Gill - who scored 45 and 35* - showed a lot of promise at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). <p></p> <p></p>The other change is a forced one. Umesh Yadav - who has been in good form with the ball - has been ruled out because of a calf injury he picked up at MCG. There would be a toss-up in all likelihood between Shardul Thakur and T. Natarajan. <p></p> <p></p>If that is the case, the odds may favour the left-arm pacer as he will bring variety to the table. Natarajan - who was extremely impressive during the limited-overs internationals - has high chances of making his debut at SCG. <p></p> <p></p>The rest of the squad will remain unchanged. <p></p> <p></p>While Rahane would be expected to continue from where he left off in MCG, fans would hope Rohit - who is making a comeback to the side - brings in the experience that has been missing at the top. <p></p> <p></p>The bowlers - spinners and pacers - have been in top form and have been the architects of the historic win at MCG - bowling out the hosts cheaply on both occasions. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's Predicted XI For 3rd Test:</strong> Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah