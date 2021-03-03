India just needs a draw in the final clash of the ongoing four-match Test series against England, to reach the final of the maiden edition of the ICC World Test Championship. However, they have been struck by a major blow going into the clash to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to personal reasons. This may well result in an appearance for Mohammed Siraj, who was quite impressive in the recently concluded away tour of Australia. Without much adieu, let’s take a look at the probable 11 for the fourth Test:

1) Top Order: The top order is expected to maintain the presence of the same personnel, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set to open the innings. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will be expected to follow suit. Rohit has been among the runs, while runs have eluded Rahane and Kohli is due for a century since 2019.

2) Middle and Lower Order: Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar are the names expected to majorly feature in the middle order, providing some solidity when it matters the most. Ashwin has been in great form in recent times, with both bowl and bat. Pant would be the one to watch out for as he has been in breathtaking touch.

3) Bowling department: Mohammed Siraj will look to make his presence felt alongside veteran Ishant Sharma, who recently played his 100th Test. Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ashwin will be expected to deliver the goods with the ball. Axar was impressive in the third Test, accounting for wickets at regular intervals with the cricketer named as the player of the match.

Eyes would be on the strip to see if the spinners start getting assistance from the first day or not like the third Test.

India’s Predicted XI For 4th Test: Rohit Sharma, Subman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj.