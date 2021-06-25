New Delhi: The Indian team was the consistent team in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship as they won 12 matches out of the 17 they played and finished at the top of the points table with a winning percentage of 72.2. However, the Virat Kohli-led team once again could not cross the final hurdle in an ICC event as they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in the final.

Meanwhile, India will kickstart their World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign with a five-match series against England. The first Test match will be played from August 4.

India’s tour of England 2021

August 4-8: England vs India, First Test, Trent Bridge

August 12-16: England vs India, Second Test, Lord’s

August 25-29: England vs India, Third Test, Headingley

September 2-6: England vs India, Fourth Test, Kennington Oval

September 10-14: England vs India, Fifth Test, Old Trafford

New Zealand’s tour of India 2021

India lost five matches in the first cycle of the World Test Championship, including the final and three out of those five losses came against the Kiwis. The Virat Kohli-led team will have its chance to take their revenge against the Kiwis when Kane Williamson’s team will tour India in November 2021 for a two-match Test series.

India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22

India is yet to savour success on South African soil in a Test series. As the Proteas are not at the peak of their prowess, India will have its chance to create history when they will tour South Africa for three-match Test series in December 2021 and January 2022.

Sri Lanka tour of India 2022

Sri Lanka will tour India for a three-match Test series just before the start of IPL 2022. The Island nation will also play a three-match T20I series in Indian conditions.

Australia’s tour of India 2022

India has defeated Australia in Australia in the last two-Test series. This time the Australian team will tour India for a four-match Test series in the October-November window 2022.

India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022

India will tour neighbours Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, which is expected to the last series for the Virat Kohli-led team in the WTC cycle of 2021-23.