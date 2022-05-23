Kolkata: With the IPL set to come to an end in a week’s time, the focus would shift to international cricket and the big one would be the T20 World Cup later in the year in Australia. Most teams would have already started getting tentative squad in place keeping the T20 WC in mind.

India, who did not make the knockouts in the previous edition, would again find themselves dealing with problems of plenty, especially after the IPL.

While the squad would be on expected lines, Shikhar Dhawan – who has not been picked in the team for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa – is likely to miss the flight to Australia.

If it is a 15-member squad that is picked, many players would miss out and that is how strong India’s bench-strength is. Players like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Venkatesh Iyer could be the big misses.

There could also be a toss-up between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav for that middle-order slot. In all probability, Yuzvendra Chahal would be the only specialist spinner. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur would be the likely all-rounders. Umran Malik, after a sensational IPL season, would have an outside chance of making the squad.

India’s Predicted T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.

Like in 2021, India would play their opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic MCG on October 23. The Babar Azam-led side thrashed India by 10 wickets at Dubai in 2021 and hence it would be a good opportunity for the Men in Blue to avenge that loss.