The Board of Control for Cricket in India is trying hard to reschedule the COVID-19 hit IPL 2021 which was suspended indefinitely on May 4. According to reports the BCCI has decided to resume the cash-rich league in the UAE from the third week of September. A senior BCCI official has told PTI that the tournament will be held in a three-week window. <p></p> <p></p>The cricket board has also decided to cancel the T20I series against South Africa scheduled in September. The white ball series was scheduled as a build-up to Virat Kohli and Co's T20 World Cup preparations. <p></p> <p></p>"The series can't be held and in any case, there can't be any better preparation for the T20 World Cup than playing a high-intensity tournament like IPL. Since the T20 World Cup will start within a week or 10 days after completion of the IPL, the SA series can only be held at a later date. <p></p> <p></p>"There is a chance that India might play extra games when they tour South Africa early next year," the source said. <p></p> <p></p>However, there is still no official confirmation from the BCCI on IPL 2021 new schedule and the South Africa T20 series. <p></p> <p></p>The India home season also had a two-Test series against New Zealand in November and the dates of which could be shifted depending upon when the T20 World Cup ends. <p></p> <p></p>While BCCI, as of now, will not give up its hosting rights and wait for how the COVID-19 situation in India pans out, there is very little chance that countries will want to travel to India which is facing its worst health emergency since independence. <p></p> <p></p>India will travel to England soon for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series against the hosts. <p></p> <p></p>(With PTI Inputs)