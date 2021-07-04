New Delhi: Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes India’s tour to Sri Lanka is an opportunity for head coach Rahul Dravid to create future champions for the team. Dravid has already done a fine job in getting the best out of the players at the Under-19 and India A level and he has helped the young guns in taking giant strides at the top level.

Meanwhile, Butt believes that all the players will not get the opportunity to play in Sri Lanka as there are only six matches but he feels that it will be a great learning experience for the young players while playing under the tutelage of Rahul Dravid. Butt added that there will be no pressure on the former Indian skipper.

In fact, Dravid also recently said that it will be unrealistic for him to give chance to every player in the upcoming limited over series against Sri Lanka.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9tuyEvon_8

“I don’t think that there is any pressure (on Dravid). It is an opportunity for him to create future champions of Indian cricket. It is not necessary that everyone will get an opportunity to play in this series.

“But just spending time with Rahul and sharing his experiences, which is already done with a lot of players in the squad will just enhance their future,” Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Salman Butt went on to praise the Indian board for giving responsibilities to trained leaders, which has helped Indian cricket in unearthing the young talent.

“India are hiring specialists to train their players. Not only specialists in cricket skills, but also ones who are organizational specialists, who can guide teams in the right direction.

“Rahul Dravid has been the captain as well. And it wasn’t if he was the makeshift captain and or a failed leader, who was sacked. In fact, he was a successful skipper.

“The organizational skills of the (Indian) players can be judged from the fact that, even with five-six big names, a team managed to work towards a goal in a united manner.

“Dhoni had captained Dravid, Ganguly, Tendulkar, and Laxman which wasn’t an easy job. I had seen during my playing days, the captain respected the seniors, who gave it back by supporting their leader,” Butt said.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 13th July.