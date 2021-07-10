England batsman Ollie Pope was on Saturday rendered a doubtful starter for the opening Test against India after suffering a thigh injury during his stint for Surrey in the Vitality Blast. <p></p> <p></p>The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman sustained a thigh muscle injury on July 2 during Surrey's match against Kent in the domestic T20 tournament. <p></p> <p></p>"Pope has been ruled out until England's LV= Insurance Test Series against India after suffering a left thigh muscle injury," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>"The ECB and Surrey fitness teams will work together to deliver Pope's rehabilitation with a focus for him to be available to return for the first Test against India." <p></p> <p></p>That first Test starts at Trent Bridge on August 4. Pope has scored 882 runs in 19 Tests with a highest score of 135 not out against South Africa in January, 2020. However, he has not been able to reach 35-run mark in his last 8 Tests. <p></p> <p></p>If he is unable to recover from the injury in time then Dawid Malan, who has impressed with the bat in England's limited over cricket, may get a chance.