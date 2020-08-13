International Cricket Council To Release Documentary On Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

'Beyond the Boundary', a retrospective documentary on the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, will be released on popular American online streaming platform, Netflix on Friday (August 14). <p></p> <p></p>The documentary will chart the journey of the world's top players at the biggest women's cricket event ever, the ICC said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>The documentary celebrates the 17-day tournament, which saw the emergence of new stars in the women's game. <p></p> <p></p>The documentary captures the progress of the teams and the emotions of players as they discuss preparing for such a big event and turning points in different matches. <p></p> <p></p>The views of commentators and administrators, celebration of the crowds, behind-the-scenes, and dressing room footage, as well as pop star Katy Perry's appearances are all part of the film. <p></p> <p></p>The documentary is part of the 100% Cricket project launched by the ICC, hours before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, played on International Women's Day in front of a record 86,174 spectators at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. <p></p> <p></p>"We are immensely proud of Beyond the Boundary and we are delighted to partner with Netflix as part of our long-term commitment to growing the visibility of the women's game and ensuring it has a global platform," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)