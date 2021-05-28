INTERVIEW | I Want to Add More Pace in my Bowling: Arzan Nagwaswalla

New Delhi: It would be a dream come true for the 23-year old from Gujarat, Arzan Nagwaswalla when he boards the UK-bound flight along with the Indian team. A late starter, Nagwaswalla – in three domestic seasons – has climbed up the ranks quickly to find himself part of the national side as a reserve player. While the left-arm pacer knows there is little to no chance of him making his debut, he is ready to learn as he knows he has time on his side.

In an exclusive chat with Ankit Banerjee of CricketCountry, the first Parsi player since Farokh Engineer in 1975 to come into reckoning and compete for a spot in the national team revealed – the prospect of bowling in the nets to India captain Virat Kohli, the World Test Championship final, people who guided him along the way and areas he wants to improve on.

During the course of the interaction, Nagwaswalla was asked about how he was preparing to bowl against Kohli and impress him. Nagwaswalla very humbly said that he does not have any prior plans but would aim at keeping the ball in good areas. “No such prior plans, but yes, would like to bowl in good areas to Kohli,” he said.

When asked about the people who helped him with the right set of suggestions and had a maximum impact in his journey thus far, he said that every coach has played a huge role in his career along with a few players like Parthiv Patel and Priyank Panchal. “I cannot take the name of one particular coach as everyone has helped me through the process. Parthiv Patel and Priyank Panchal have always guided me in every step and I am grateful to them for doing it,” Nagwaswalla added.

Still early in his career – which looks bright, Nagwaswalla was asked to speak of the delivery he is most confident bowling and the new weapons he would like to add to his arsenal. While revealing that he is confident of bowling bouncers, he accepted that he needs to add the outswinger to the right-hander and some pace to his armoury.

“With time, I would like to add pace and more variations in my armoury. I have also been working on the outswinger. The outswinger is one delivery I want to add to my repertoire,” he further added.

Nagwaswalla, who would be on his first overseas tour, hailed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as ‘dangerous’ and reckoned the World Test Championship final will be a thrilling encounter between two formidable units.

“Kane Williamson is a world-class batsman. He could very well hold the key in the final. I feel it will be an exciting final between two quality sides,” Nagwaswalla concluded.