Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has backed rising star Babar Azam, saying the Pakistan white-ball skipper has the numbers to back him amid constant comparisons with Virat Kohli.

“Babar is always compared to Virat Kohli but the latter has played a lot more cricket and if you look at their stats and performances at the stage Babar is now, he has not done badly at all,” Inzamam told a TV channel.

The two modern-day greats are time and again pitted against each other, by fans and critics alike, for their impeccable playing styles and incredible consistency.

Azam recently stated that he doesn’t want to be compared with India captain Kohli but with some of the top-class batsmen that have donned the jersey of Pakistan in the past.

“I don’t want to be compared with Virat Kohli. It would be better if people compare me with one of the Pakistani legends like Javed Miandad, Mohammad Yousuf or Younis Khan,” Azam said during a teleconference as per Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and his Pakistan teammates have already touched down in England for their much-anticipated series in August which includes three Tests and as many T20Is.

“Babar struggled initially in Test cricket but we never had any doubt about his ability so we persisted with him and see today where he is standing in all formats,” Inzamam added.

