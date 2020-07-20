The BCCI has reportedly zeroed in on a tentative schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL), hoping for it to be held from September 26 to November 8 later this year. The IPL 13 was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The window came up for discussion during BCCI Apex Council meet on Friday and if finalised, it will mean the board will have to conduct 60 matches in 44 days.

However, the host broadcaster is reportedly not happy with the tentative scheduling and wants BCCI to extend the window by a week to coincide with the Diwali weekend. Additionally, the ‘constricted scheduling’ will lead to more afternoon matches which those opposing the current plan feel may affect the ratings.

Diwali is on November 14 and the broadcaster is hoping to cashing in that weekend through more advertisements to make up for the financial hit the coronavirus pandemic has caused.

Extending the league by a week may prove to be a difficult proposition as India are scheduled to tour Australia in December and for that, under the current health guidelines, they will have to arrive in the country well in advance.

The first Test of that tour is scheduled to start from December 4.

” If the IPL concludes by November 8, the team can fly to Australia by the 10th, undergo the mandatory Covid tests and start with practice and warm-up matches so that the first Test can begin as scheduled. Also, India might want to play a day-night warm-up game ahead of the proposed day-night Test, and that will add days to the schedule,” a senior BCCI official told The Times of India.

The IPL governing council is yet to agree to the dates and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon after the ICC postpones this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup.