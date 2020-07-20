The BCCI has reportedly zeroed in on a tentative schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL), hoping for it to be held from September 26 to November 8 later this year. The IPL 13 was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>The window came up for discussion during BCCI Apex Council meet on Friday and if finalised, it will mean the board will have to conduct 60 matches in 44 days. <p></p> <p></p>However, the host broadcaster is reportedly not happy with the tentative scheduling and wants BCCI to extend the window by a week to coincide with the Diwali weekend. Additionally, the 'constricted scheduling' will lead to more afternoon matches which those opposing the current plan feel may affect the ratings. <p></p> <p></p>Diwali is on November 14 and the broadcaster is hoping to cashing in that weekend through more advertisements to make up for the financial hit the coronavirus pandemic has caused. <p></p> <p></p>Extending the league by a week may prove to be a difficult proposition as India are scheduled to tour Australia in December and for that, under the current health guidelines, they will have to arrive in the country well in advance. <p></p> <p></p>The first Test of that tour is scheduled to start from December 4. <p></p> <p></p>" If the IPL concludes by November 8, the team can fly to Australia by the 10th, undergo the mandatory Covid tests and start with practice and warm-up matches so that the first Test can begin as scheduled. Also, India might want to play a day-night warm-up game ahead of the proposed day-night Test, and that will add days to the schedule," a senior BCCI official told <em>The Times of India</em>. <p></p> <p></p>The IPL governing council is yet to agree to the dates and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon after the ICC postpones this year's Men's T20 World Cup.