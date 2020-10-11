Police in Gujarat have detained a 16-year-old student for allegedly issuing threats to Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s minor daughter Ziva. The teenager has accepted to the offense.

“The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back,” said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh.

The boy, who was nabbed from Mundra, admitted he posted the threating message on the Instagram account of Dhoni’s wife after the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings earlier this week, police said.

According to PTI, Ranchi police had shared the information about the boy with the Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said.

“We detained him for questioning after Ranchi police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district. We have confirmed that the boy is the same who posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police,” the SP added.

Dhoni is currently in the UAE where he is leading CSK in the ongoing IPL.

Rape threats were made against Ziva following Chennai’s defeat to Kolkata following which security was beefed up at Dhoni’s Ranchi farmhouse.

“Frequency of patrolling near Dhoni’s farmhouse has been increased. We are keeping a close watch on the movement of suspicious elements near the house. In addition to that a squad has also been kept reserve at a certain distance from his farmhouse to deal with any exigency,” Rural SP Naushad Alam was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.