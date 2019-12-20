"Age is just a number, not a state of mind" - this Cecelia Ahern quote was once again proved correct on Thursday when 48-year-old Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to be bought in the history of IPL players' auction. Tambe was snapped up by two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. <p></p> <p></p>Promises to bring all his experience and energy for his new franchise (KKR) in the upcoming edition of IPL, the Mumbai leg-spinner says he doesn't feel a day older than 20. <p></p> <p></p>On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions, the former Rajasthan Royals spinner, who was the oldest player in the list, was bought by Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise. "I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young," Tambe, who has an 18-year-old son, was from Mumbai. <p></p> <p></p>"I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I'm with them not playing." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Your passion and love for the sport is quite inspirational, Pravin Tambe &#x1f64c;</p> <p></p>Kolkata is all pumped-up to have you in the 23-Knight &#x1f4aa; squad &#x1f49c;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KorboLorboJeetbo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KorboLorboJeetbo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPLAuction2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPLAuction2020</a> <a href="https://t.co/r5zkuDcteY">pic.twitter.com/r5zkuDcteY</a> <p></p> <p></p> KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) <a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders/status/1207931858383589377?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 20, 2019</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>He doesn't feel that age will be an impediment. "People say many things but I keep doing my job and put in a lot of hard work. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It's not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I'm really excited to play for them," Tambe, who works as a sports teacher at DY Patil, said. <p></p> <p></p>"My family has supported me all these years. They keep inspiring me. KKR must have seen something in me to have bought me. I'm grateful to KKR team management. I want to give them back. If you get the support, you can go a long way," Tambe said. <p></p> <p></p>While Tambe's passion for cricket still drives him crazy, his son has chosen academics and is now studying to become an engineer. "My son never wanted to be a cricketer. He has chosen engineering as his profession." <p></p> <p></p>It was Tambe, who clinched a hat-trick (3/26) against Kolkata Knight Riders to spin Rajasthan to victory by 10 runs in IPL 2014 in Ahmedabad. <p></p> <p></p>"I distinctly remember the moment. I'm really proud to be playing for the same team now. It was a match-winning show and my dream now would be to give a similar match-winning performance for KKR," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Tambe will look to fill in the void left by Piyush Chawla who was released by KKR and was bought by Chennai Super Kings at the auction. <p></p> <p></p>"I knew I would fit in as a back-up player. They did not have many spinners left in the slot. I'm just focusing about performing well. I don't want to bother what people are talking about," said Tambe, knowing fully well that questions will be raised about the logic behind buying a 48-year-old instead of a rookie who has future in this game," Tambe signed off.