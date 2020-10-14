A day after MS Dhoni's angry reaction resulted in umpire Paul Reiffel changing his wide-ball decision midway during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli has advoctaed for a big rule change that will hand captains more power. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, has suggested that captains be allowed to review contentious wide, and waist-high full toss decisions in T20 cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"I am going to speak as a captain," Kohli said during an interaction with KL Rahul on Instagram. "As a captain, I would like to have the ability to review a wide, which could be a wrong call, or a waist-high full-toss, which could be a wrong call." <p></p> <p></p>"We have seen this historically how big these things can be in such a high-profile tournament like IPL and in general T20 cricket. It is a fast-paced game and you can miss a small margin and we have all seen this is a big factor. If you lose the game by a run and you are not able to review that wide, it could make a massive difference in someone's campaign," Kohli added. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul, who leads Kings XI Punjab, agrees with his RCB counterpart. <p></p> <p></p>"If that rule comes in, it is very good. You can give a team two reviews and say you can use it for whatever, " he said. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul also added that a team can be given two reviews instead of one that the current laws allow. <p></p> <p></p>On a lighter note, Rahul said he would want a six which is over 100 metres to amount for more runs. "If someone hits a six over 100 metres, it should be given more runs. I will ask my bowlers about this," he said. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 2020 is being held entirely in the UAE due to the coronavirus situation in India. <p></p> <p></p>With no cricket between end of March and start of IPL (September 19), Rahul was a bit apprehensive. <p></p> <p></p>"I was nervous coming into the tournament. I was scared from injury point of view, that fear was always there," Rahul said. "There was self doubt, the other part is skill, after having not played for such a long period of time. I was a little nervous but I knew I would enjoy a lot. Once the tournament started, you started getting into the groove... the fear was starting to go away." <p></p> <p></p>Rahul is leading KXIP, the first time he's leading an IPL team and the India cricketer says he's learning from the likes of Kohli and Dhoni. <p></p> <p></p>"Since it's my first time doing this, whatever I have played and learnt from you, Mahi bhai, I have tried to pretty much do the same thing. I tried to stay balanced in victory and loss, it's important to ensure that everyone is enjoying ... it's been a good learning for me, leadership helps to grow individual faster," he said.