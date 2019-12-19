Pravin Tambe just keeps defying his age with every season. The 48-year-old legspinner from Mumbai became the oldest player at the IPL 2020 Auction where he was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs. 20 lakh on Thursday.

Tambe, who has played for Rajasthan Royals, is a father of two children, has been a veteran in Mumbai’s domestic circuit. He made it straight to the IPL without playing first-class cricket in 2013 and became the oldest player in the IPL back then at 41.

“I didn’t think about it that I am 48 until you reminded me,” Tambe was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

“That’s my approach. I am just as excited about the auctions as every other cricketer on the list.”

After creating waves in the Royals camp, Tambe was unseen in the IPL circuit. In 2017, he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but did not play a game. In the 2018 auctions, he went unsold. However, he grabbed eyeballs in the T10 League in 2018 when he pocketed a hat-trick Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen to serve a reminder.

Tambe currently captains the DY Patil Sports Academy B team in Navi Mumbai.