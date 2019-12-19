Pravin Tambe just keeps defying his age with every season. The 48-year-old legspinner from Mumbai became the oldest player at the IPL 2020 Auction where he was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs. 20 lakh on Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Tambe, who has played for Rajasthan Royals, is a father of two children, has been a veteran in Mumbai's domestic circuit. He made it straight to the IPL without playing first-class cricket in 2013 and became the oldest player in the IPL back then at 41. <p></p> <p></p>"I didn't think about it that I am 48 until you reminded me," Tambe was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. <p></p> <p></p>"That's my approach. I am just as excited about the auctions as every other cricketer on the list." <p></p> <p></p>After creating waves in the Royals camp, Tambe was unseen in the IPL circuit. In 2017, he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but did not play a game. In the 2018 auctions, he went unsold. However, he grabbed eyeballs in the T10 League in 2018 when he pocketed a hat-trick Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen to serve a reminder. <p></p> <p></p>Tambe currently captains the DY Patil Sports Academy B team in Navi Mumbai.