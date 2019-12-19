December 19 will be a day Yashasvi Jaiswal will not forget. The 17-year-old Mumbai batsman, who once sold pani puris for a living, turned a crorepati within no time after he was snapped for Rs. 2.40 crore by Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2020 Auction in Kolkata on Thursday.

Yashasvi had grabbed eyeballs much earlier in the domestic circuit. In 2015, he etched his name in the record books by hitting 319 not out and registering bowling figures of 13 for 99 in the Giles Shield Cricket Tournament in Mumbai which set a record for the highest score and most wickets in a match in a school-level competition.

On Thursday, when Yashasvi’s name came up in the 7th set, there seemed to be hardly any interest in him with his base price at Rs. 20 lakh. However, Mumbai Indians suddenly showed interested and began a bidding war with Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders before Rajasthan Royals joined in and managed to snatch Jaiswal up for Rs 2.40 crore.

Yashasvi is the son of a shopkeeper in Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh). He had relocated to Mumbai when he was just 11 to pursue his dream of playing cricket. He lived in a tent adjacent to the Muslim United Sports Club ground for 3 years and did odd jobs like selling pani puri and fruits at Azad Maidan to sustain himself.

In the ongoing season, Yashasvi displayed his talent in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in September-October. He hit 203 off 154 balls with 12 sixes and 17 boundaries for Mumbai and in doing so, became the youngest batsman to hit a double hundred in List A cricket.

Overall, he has accumulated 564 runs at a staggering average of 112.80 with three hundreds and a fifty.