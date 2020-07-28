The Indian Sports Ministry has reportedly given BCCI its approval to shift the IPL 2020 out of country and organise it in the UAE which has been proposed between September 19 and November 8.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the mandatory clearance from the ministry was sent to the board on Monday. Now, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Union Home Ministry (MHA) have to give their clearances for following which the cash-rich tournament will confirmed to be held overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The English daily further reported that a BCCI official has confirmed the development and said that once all the clearances have been obtained, the board will next send its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to the sports ministry for approval.

Once the SOP is approved, it will be handed over to the franchises and only after the completion of this step will the visa procedure start.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Monday it has received a formal letter of intent from BCCI to host IPL 2020 in the country.

“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian government which will ink the final deal,” ECB Secretary General Mubashshir Usmani said in a media release.

“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament.” Usmani added.

Once confirmed, this will be the second time in IPL history that the tournament is being hosted in the UAE.

The first 20 matches of the 2014 season were held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah due to the general elections in India.