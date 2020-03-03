After impacting Wrestling, Boxing, Football and various other sports – the novel Coronavirus outbreak might impact cricket’s scheduling as well. However, there has been no official word from the higher authorities about its development but the situation is being closely monitored. On Tuesday, IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel ruled out any threat to the upcoming cash-rich T20 league (Indian Premier League) due to the novel coronavirus outbreak as of now but said the authorities are keeping a tab on the situation.

The 13th edition of IPL begins with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 while the final will take place on May 24. Asked whether there is any threat to IPL due to coronavirus, Patel said, “There is no threat as of now and we are keeping a tab (on the situation).”

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly too ruled out any threat to the IPL or the South Africa series, beginning with the first ODI on March 12 at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

“Nothing in India. Not even discussed it (Coronavirus)'” said Ganguly.

Another senior BCCI official said that the South African team was coming as per the schedule for the three-match ODI series.

The deadly disease, which has killed over 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 globally, has wreaked havoc on the international calendar of various sporting events across the globe and has even put the upcoming Tokyo Olympics under doubt.

Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto on Tuesday hinted that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) may grant the grand be postponed till later this year after the colossus outbreak of the virus.

A few cases of the virus infection have also been reported in India.