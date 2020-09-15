Ruturaj Gaikwad - young CSK batsman who is set to make his debut in IPL - tested positive for coronavirus again and will remain in quarantine. As per a report in TOI, Gaikwad - who is expected to play a role for CSK this year - will not be able to join the training in Abu Dhabi. Gaikwad was one of the two players - Deepak Chahar was the other - who is yet to get the clean chit to hit the ground running. <p></p> <p></p>He has already been in quarantine for 14 days from the time when he had tested positive for the virus for the first time. According to the same report, a source said that even when he had earlier tested positive, he was asymptomatic. <p></p> <p></p>The MS Dhoni-led outfit will in days be on the ground for the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. The two teams meet for the IPL opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. <p></p> <p></p>CSK was the last team to resume training as two players and 13 members of the support staff contracted the virus. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;