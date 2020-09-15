Ruturaj Gaikwad – young CSK batsman who is set to make his debut in IPL – tested positive for coronavirus again and will remain in quarantine. As per a report in TOI, Gaikwad – who is expected to play a role for CSK this year – will not be able to join the training in Abu Dhabi. Gaikwad was one of the two players – Deepak Chahar was the other – who is yet to get the clean chit to hit the ground running.

He has already been in quarantine for 14 days from the time when he had tested positive for the virus for the first time. According to the same report, a source said that even when he had earlier tested positive, he was asymptomatic.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit will in days be on the ground for the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. The two teams meet for the IPL opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

CSK was the last team to resume training as two players and 13 members of the support staff contracted the virus.