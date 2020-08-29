In a major development, Chennai Super Kings batsman and former India international Suresh Raina has returned home from UAE and will not be part of their IPL 2020 campaign. Raina has cited personal reason for missing the season.

CSK CEO KS Viswanathan broke the news via the team’s official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time,” Viswanathan said.

Earlier this month, Raina had announced his international retirement and travelled with the CSK squad to Dubai on August 21.

