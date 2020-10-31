Rohit Sharma – who missed out on today’s game as well – was elated after Ishan Kishan hit the winning six to take defending champions Mumbai Indians over the line against Delhi Capitals in Dubai. Kishan’s good run at the top of the order continued on Saturday as he smashed a breathtaking 72 off 47 balls Kishan’s whirlwind knock was laced with eight fours and three sixes.

Rohit, who was in the dug-out – seemed a little surprised by Kishan’s audacity and authority. Rohit had members of the support staff – Zaheer Khan and Robin Singh along his side to share the moment.

Kishan’s third fifty of the tournament also helped him bag the player of the match award despite three wickets apiece from Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

“It was not as easy as it looked. The ball wasn’t coming on so I had to keep rotating the strike and then take them apart later. It all depends on the practice sessions, and how you train I wanted to keep my shape and hit sixes,” he said at the presentation.

He also credited his mother, coaches, and Rahul Dravid for his success.

“My mom must get the credit for the food she gives me, that makes me so powerful, and sometimes even I’m surprised how my sixes carry such a long way. My coaches told me that playing shots on the off-side is important, and that wasn’t my strength initially, and I knew, even Rahul sir told me that I need to work on my off-side shots so I’ve been working on that this season and thankfully it’s showing in the match situation now,” he added further.

The win not only gave them a whole lot of confidence going into the knockout phase of the tournament but also helped them secure a top-two finish, which will give them two shots at making the finals.