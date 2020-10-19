Delhi Capitals on Monday announced that Pravin Dubey has been signed as the replacement for the injured legspinner Amit Mishra. Dubey, a legspinner himself, will join DC for the remainder of their IPL 2020 campaign. <p></p> <p></p>The Karnataka-based Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name, with an economy rate of 6.87. <p></p> <p></p>Mishra was ruled out the season after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during DC's match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October. <p></p> <p></p>"The 37-year-old has undergone surgery, and is recovering at the moment," DC said in a press release. <p></p> <p></p>The Haryana spinner played three matches this season and took three wickets in them before being sidelined with an injury. He's the second0highest wicket-taker in IPL history after Lasith Malinga. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, DC are flying high and have put themselves in pole position to make the playoffs. <p></p> <p></p>They have won seven of their nine matches so far to collect 14 points and are currently leading the standings. <p></p> <p></p>They are followed in the points table by Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at the second, third and fourth spot respectively. <p></p> <p></p>DC also made the playoffs last season where they exited after losing to Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier. <p></p> <p></p>DC will next face Kings XI Punjab who on Sunday night defeated MI in a memorable contest that was decided by a double Super Over. <p></p> <p></p>KXIP, who have won their last tw0 matches, lifted themselves from the bottom of the standings and kept their playoff hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>The last time these two teams squared off, the result was decided by a Super Over with DC winning. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;