Mumbai Indians have once again stamped their authority as they swept aside the challenge of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals on Tuesday as they lifted a record-extending fifth IPL title. True to their pre-tournament billing as the favourites the defending champions dominated the league stage finishing at the top of the standings before beating DC in the first qualifier to enter the summit clash for a sixth time in their history.

For what it’ s worth, MI have won the title for the first time in an even year. Their previous title wins came in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Here’s a look at the major records set or broken during what turned out to be a one-sided final.

#MI successfully defended their title and thus became the second team ever to do so in IPL’s 13-year history. Chennai Super Kings were the first to win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011.

#MI have extended their title wins to five now. The next best is by CSK who have won three.

#Rohit Sharma has become the first captain to score fifties in two different IPL final – 2015 vs KKR, 2020 vs DC.

#For the first time in IPL history, three bowlers have finished with at least 25 wickets each – Kagiso Rabada 30, Jasprit Bumrah 27 and Trent Boult 25.

#Boult equalled the record set by Mitchell Johnson for the most numbers of wickets in Powerplay during a season. Boult took 16 wickets during the fielding restrictions, equalling was Johnson did for MI in 2013.

#MI equalled their record for the highest score in the Powerplay of an IPL final. They had scored 61/1 against CSK in 2015 and repeated the feat against DC this time around.

#Second time in IPL history that both the captains have scored half-centuries. During the IPL 2016 final, played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli (54) and David Warner (69) had hit fifties. In 2020 final, Shreyas Iyer (65*) of DC and Rohit of MI (68)

#Rohit fell just two short of breaking the record for the highest score by a captain in an IPL final. Warner (69) continues to hold the record.