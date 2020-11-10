Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir faced the heat on social media after Delhi Capitals opener Marcus Stoinis registered a golden duck in the IPL final against Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Tuesday. MI seamer Boult dismissed him on the very first ball of the match. Gambhir – who had picked Stoinis as the captain of his fantasy team – faced the heat after his poor show during the summit clash.

Here is Gambhir’s tweet:

I have picked Marcus Stoinis as captain of my fantasy XI for the #IPL2020 final. Among the bowlers, I have gone for @ashwinravi99 over Anrich Nortje. Watch me at https://t.co/Dip9FHRLDC during #IPL2020 as I pick my best FantasyXI for @weRcricket.#DCvMI #GambhirFantasyXI #IPL pic.twitter.com/D3AshgrZ8O Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 9, 2020

Gambhir picked Stoinis as the captain of his team because of his good all-round show in the tournament, where he amassed 352 runs in 17 matches and picked up 12 wickets as well. Coming in late in the order, Stoinis gave Capitals the finish they were looking for in some matches and also did a decent job when he opened the batting before the final.