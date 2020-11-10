Hours ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2020 final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has given the blueprint for the Capitals to succeed. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra revealed the strategy that could help the Capitals break their title drought.

He feels Marcus Stoinis – who has been in brilliant form – should not open the batting. Chopra feels Ajinkya Rahane should open the batting given the quality of pacers MI has.

“But Stoinis as an opener in front of Mumbai, whose bowling standards are very high, I am not 100% certain if Stoinis will be able to score runs. They may actually go back to Rahane as an opener. I would actually entertain that thought when I see the bowling in front of them Bumrah, Boult, and Pattinson would it be possible to slog with the new ball, I am not 100% certain,” the 43-year-old said.

Chopra also feels Dhawan – who has been in ominous touch – will hold the key in the match.

“Shikhar Dhawan’s form is very critical for them. When he does well, the team also does well. We have seen that in the whole season and he had batted well in the last match as well although he had got out for a duck against Mumbai,” he added.

Disappointed with the way Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have performed, Chopra admits he is waiting for them to fire and hopes they will do it in the game that matters the most – the final.

“I am waiting for Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant’s form. The backend of the tournament has been slightly cold for Shreyas and the entire tournament for Pant. Hopefully, in this game they will come to the fore and do well.” Chopra added.