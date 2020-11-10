‘Definition of High-Five Changed’ said one of the social media users after Mumbai Indians successfully defended their title by beating Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Dubai. MI beat DC by five wickets to win the summit clash. Social media was abuzz once the winning run was hit.

Former cricketers and celebrities took to social space to congratulate the Rohit Sharma-led side for their emphatic win. Hashtags like #MIWin #OneFamily and #Hitman trended on Twitterverse after Mumbai won the match.

Here is how Twitter lauded the five-time champions.

BRIEF REPORT

Opting to bat first, the maiden finalists got off to a dreadful start as Trent Boult continued his good work in the powerplays, he sent Marcus Stoinis packing of the very first ball of the game. Soon the Capitals lost two more and were looking in trouble. That is when Rishabh Pant (56 off 38 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (65* off 50 balls) got together to stitch a 96-run partnership and help DC post a healthy 156 for seven in their 20 overs.

Chasing 157, MI openers Quinton De Kock and skipper Rohit Sharma got off to a flyer putting on 45 in merely four overs. Despite losing wickets, MI did not have any problem in getting over the line against the Capitals.