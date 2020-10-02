Defending champions Mumbai Indians zoomed to the top of the points table with a 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Along with skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya played crucial knocks to help the MI franchise post a mammoth 191 for four, batting first. Despite winning the game by 48 runs, they were robbed of a solitary run. It may not affect the franchise now in the early stages of the league, but it may hurt them later on in the group stages when the net run rate becomes a deciding factor.

The incident took place in the 17th overs when Pollard was struck on his pads and the umpire gave him out. The West Indian opted for the review straightaway as he felt he had got some bat on that. Replays showed he was right and the decision had to be overturned. Pollard was declared not out, but no one realised while the appeal was being made, he had scampered through for a run. The umpires on the ground missed it and so did the scorekeepers.

Here is what the ICC rule states in such a case.

RULE: “The batting side, while benefiting from the reversal of the dismissal, shall not benefit from any runs that may subsequently have accrued from the delivery had the on-field umpire originally made a Not-out decision, other than any No-ball penalty”.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator spotted it and took to Twitter to speak on it.

Chopra tweeted: “Pollard and #MI denied a single. LBW given. Reviewed. Inside edge confirmed. But the easy run they took won’t count. Dear @ICC, this might cost someone the World Cup someday. Need a rethink. Umpires will have to reserve their decision till the ball is dead. #MivKXIP.”

After a loss in their opener, MI have got their campaign back on track and would hope to continue the winning momentum.