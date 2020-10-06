KKR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

A team that has just won its first match after a string of three straight defeats faces another that has also not yet quite hit the ground running. Overall, CSK have won two of their five matches while KKR have tasted victory in two of their four matches.

Head to Head

CSK and KKR have met 23 times before. CSK have won 14 times while KKR took the honours in eight. One ended in a no result. In their last meeting, Chennai won by five wickets with Imran Tahir taking 4/27 including the big wicket of Andre Russell.

WEATHER FORECAST

A hot day it will be. No, there won’t be any respite once the sun goes down either. The temperature will soar to a high of 37 degrees Celsius and only climb down to a low of 30 degrees Celsius. And bonus: It will be humid.

KKR vs CSK Pitch And Toss Report

Take your time and then go big. That has been the mantra on this Abu Dhabi surface so far. RCB captain Virat Kohli roared back to form in this manner. MI’s Suryakumar Yadav batted in a similar fashion. CSK have several batters in their line-up who pace their innings in this manner. KKR are not short of options either. Teams winning toss have opted to bat first here in the past two matches.

KKR vs CSK Fantasy Tips

Faf du Plessis (captain), Eoin Morgan (vice-captain), MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

KKR: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wk), Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK: Faf du Plesiss, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

KKR vs CSK Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk/captain), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, R Sai Kishore