Dinesh Karthik – who stepped aside as captain of Kolkata Knight Riders following bad form – has accounted for another failure against Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on Monday. His series went from bad to worse when he scored a duck and was dismissed by Mohammad Shami in his first over.

After edging the ball, Karthik went for the DRS straightaway. The replay showed that he had got an edge on that and had to make the long walk back to the pavilion.

Karthik has now got eight single-digit scores in 12 IPL games this season. His poor show drew trolls on social space as fans critcised him for his form.

Kolkata was put in to bat after Eoin Morgan lost the toss. The Knight Riders got off to a disastrous start as they lost three wickets in the first couple of overs. They now need to rebuild and get to score where they feel their bowlers can defend it in a small ground like Sharjah.