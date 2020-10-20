IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB in Abu Dhabi Predicted Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders may have finally got their side and combinations settled after Lockie Ferguson made a dream season debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad and the side will back themselves to avenge the defeat they faced against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second leg of the clash on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, the Challengers led by Virat Kohli would go one step forward in the race for the playoffs. They have been impressive this season and AB De Villiers has once again proved that he is vintage.

It would be interesting to see if KKR replace Andre Russell – who has not been at his best and has picked up a niggle or two and does not look 100 per cent fit – with Sunil Narine as the mystery spinner has got his suspect action cleared.

Likely 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w), Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR vs RCB 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

KKR vs RCB Head-to-Head

KKR and RCB have met each other on 26 occasions. The win-loss record for KKR is 15-11.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report And Toss

The pitch at Abu Dhabi will be on the slower side and the team batting first could be holding an advantage as the pitch will become considerably slow as the game progresses and the side batting second could struggle. The captain who would win the toss will bat first in all likelihood.

WEATHER FORECAST

It would be hot and dry. The temperature would be around 30-35 degree Celcius and it would make it uncomfortable for the players in the middle.

FANTASY TIPS

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Eoin Morgan (KKR), AB de Villiers (RCB), Wahington Sundar (RCB), Chris Morris (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Isuru Udana (RCB), Pat Cummins (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR)

FULL SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi