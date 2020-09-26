KKR vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with each other on Saturday hoping to get their campaign started after a loss in the first game of the tournament in UAE. Both sides could make a few changes and that would be interesting to see who faces the axe and who gets their first game. David Warner, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow would be the key for SRH, whereas, for KKR, Andre Russell, Shubman Gill and Andre Russell would be the players to watch out for.

WEATHER FORECAST

KKR vs SRH Pitch And Toss Report

The pitch is expected to be on the slower side assisting spinners, just like the way most pitches have been. Spinners would play a massive role in the clash and dew will also play a factor. Dew will set in in the evening when the Sunsets and that will help the batting side as the ball will come on to the bat.

Fantasy Tips

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana

All-rounders: Andre Russell

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Sharma

Likely 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nikhil Naik, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Full T20 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Jason Holder, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan