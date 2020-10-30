Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey isn’t happy with the way his team has performed this season after their latest defeat on Thursday night meant their chances of making it to the IPL2020 playoffs have become bleak. KKR failed to defend 172 against Chennai Super Kings as they succumbed to their seventh defeat of the season.

“We have put ourselves in this position by losing games. But we are still breathing in the competition,” Hussey said at the post-match press conference.

However, the Australian sounded optimistic saying they will be reenergised come next game and do all they can to make the top-four. “In a few days’ time, we are going to recharge our batteries and come out and play free-flowing cricket. You never know what could happen, results go our way and we can shock a few teams in the playoffs,” he said.

CSK needed last-over heroics from Ravindra Jadeja who struck back-to-back sixes off the final two deliveries to take his team over the line.

“Every defeat is difficult. But full credit to Chennai, they deserved the win. They bowled and fielded well and then they chased the total,” he said. “I thought 175 was par… full credit to Chennai. Their second wicket partnership batsmen Rayudu and the youngster from Maharashtra (Gaikwad) was sublime and went a long way in winning the game for Chennai.”

That KKR were able to post a challenging total was thanks to a splendid innings from Nitish Rana who scored 87 off 61. “Yeah…Rana. He has had a very good tournament. A very consistent tournament. In the last few innings he has been a consistent player for KKR,” he said.