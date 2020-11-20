Australia star Glenn Maxwell has responded to the criticism of his performance by Virender Sehwag in IPL 2020 with the former India batsman calling him a ‘(Rs) 10 crore cheerleader’ on a ‘highly-paid vacation’.

Maxwell had a dreadful season for Kings XI Punjab, not being able to make an impact with bat or ball as they failed to make the playoffs and finished sixth in the standings.

On his Facebook show, Viru Ki Baithak, Sehwag, while had made sarcastic remarks on the Australian’s show.

“Glenn Maxwell. This 10 crore cheerleader proved very costly for Punjab. His IPL routine for the last few years has been of shirking from work but this season he broke that record as well. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” Sehwag had said.

Maxwell refrained from making any direct comment but said Sehwag can say whatever he wants to and it’s these statements which keep him in the news.

“It’s ok. Viru (Sehwag) is pretty outspoken with his dislike of me, and that’s fine. He’s allowed to say whatever he likes,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by The West Australian. “He’s in the media for such statements, so that’s fine. I deal with that and move on, and take it with a grain of salt with Sehwag.”

Maxwell last year had taken a brief sabbatical from international cricket to deal with his mental issues. He says that time has helped him deal with criticism in a better way now.

“I think I’m better equipped with dealing with those sorts of things now,” Maxwell said. “I think in hindsight it was a pretty good time to go through something like that where I was able to put some groundwork in to deal with adversity. This year has certainly been a massive test of it.”

In 13 matches this IPL season, Maxwell managed just 108 runs at 15.42.