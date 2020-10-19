KXIP vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab will have just a day to get over their nerve-shredding win over Mumbai Indians as they now lock horns with another strong team in Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. A Sunday which will be remembered for years to come produced three Super Overs in a single day – two of them in KXIP vs MI clash. Punjab prevailed thanks to different players taking the centre stage at various stages of the match. But they will have to be at their best when they meet DC, a team that is firing on all cylinders – it’s top-order is scoring runs, finishers are finishing games and their bowling attack is arguably the most balanced in the ongoing season.

They have met before and the match produced a super over which was won by DC. KXIP were ahead in that match but let it slip in the final over. They have done that thrice this season i.e. losing their dominant position and allowing the opponent to launch a late comeback. Against MI, they nearly repeated the same before somehow pulling off a stunning result.

KXIP vs DC WEATHER FORECAST

KXIP vs DC 2020, IPL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast Star Sports Network.

Online Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP

KXIP vs DC Pitch Report

The last two matches at the Dubai International Stadium have been won by team batting second. The last one saw KXIP beating MI in a double-super over after the contest in the stipulated overs was a tie. Both the times, teams were chasing a 175-plus total meaning something in the region of 1805-190 may be defendable. Batting has steadily gotten easier during chases here.

KXIP vs DC Head-to-Head

Played- 25 | Kings XI Punjab won- 14 | Delhi Capitals won- 11 | NR- 0

KXIP vs DC Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

KXIP vs DC Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

KXIP vs DC SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghBench, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma