KXIP vs MI Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians endured heartbreaks in their respective last encounters.

Chasing a huge 201, MI finished on level terms with Royal Challengers Bangalore but lost in the Super Over. KXIP, on the other hand, were in a prime position to win against Rajasthan Royals before being blown away by Rahul Tewatia storm who hit five sixes in an over to turn the tide in his team’s favour. Results aside, both teams are in form, especially their batsmen.

Both teams have their concerns in the bowling departments. Expect changes.

WEATHER FORECAST

A clear, bright and hot day. It will get better as the sun sets and the temperature is expected to plunge to a low of 29 degrees Celsius from a high of 38 degrees Celsius. No chance of rain whatsoever.

KXIP vs MI Pitch And Toss Report

It’s a big ground. Teams have proffered chasing at this venue. In the last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Delhi Capitals failed to chase down 163. MI have played twice here but KXIP will be playing their first match in Abu Dhabi. Advantage Rohit and co?

KXIP vs MI Fantasy Tips

KL Rahul (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, Glenn Maxwell, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing XI

MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), SuryaKumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

KXIP: KL Rahul (captain/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, M Ashiwn, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shami

KXIP vs MI Full Squads

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/captain), Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Gayle

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn