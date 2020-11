IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score CSK vs KXIP, Today's Match 53 Live Updates, Abu Dhabi: Will Dhoni And Co Spoil

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL, match no. 53 of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. See the latest Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Match 53 Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also check the live cricket blog of match 53 of IPL 2020 between CSK vs KXIP from Dubai here.

CSK vs KXIP SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen and Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner