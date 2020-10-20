IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score KXIP vs DC

Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday and it promises to be a cracker. Punjab will go into the match with new-found confidence after their Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

While Punjab hopes they can continue their winning momentum, the Capitals would like to take another step closer to the Playoffs. They have Shikhar Dhawan – who slammed his maiden IPL century in the last game – in top form and would hope for another gem from the left-handed opener.

KXIP vs DC SQUADS

Kings XI Punjab: Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran SinghBench, KL Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma