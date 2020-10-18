MI vs KXIP 2020 IPL 2020 Live, Match 36 Dream11 IPL LIVE CRICKET SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Dream11 IPL 2020, match no. 36 of the 13th edition of the IPL T20 tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. See the latest Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, Live cricket Dream11 IPL updates here. Also, check the live cricket blog of the match 36 of IPL 2020 between MI vs KXIP from Dubai here. See the latest MI vs KXIP, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Live Score, MI vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Live Cricket Score and Updates, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score and MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming Online and Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE SCORECARD)

They have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but Mumbai Indians can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side in their IPL game in Dubai, UAE on Sunday. A win for Mumbai Indians will virtually seal them a spot in the playoffs while a loss for KXIP could send them out of contention. Mumbai Indians have steamrolled opposition teams with an explosive batting line-up complemented by a lethal bowling attack and the latest side to bear their brunt were the Kolkata Knight Riders who suffered an eight-wicket defeat on Friday.

LIVE SCORE & UPDATES IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP in Dubai – Toss at 7 PM IST

Tabble-toppers MI boast of top batsmen such as captain Rohit Sharma – 251 runs and his opening partner Quinton de Kock – 269 runs and both are in good touch, while the middle-order is manned by the likes of Suryakumar Yadav – 243 runs and Ishan Kishan – 186 runs. In the bowling front, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have formed the most successful pair this IPL with 12 wickets apiece from eight matches so far. Spinner Rahul Chahar chipped in against KKR with two wickets for 18 runs.

On the other hand, KXIP are languishing at the bottom of the table despite having the top-two leading run-getters of the tournament in skipper KL Rahul – 387 runs at a strike rate of 134.84 and his opening partner, Mayank Agarwal – 337 runs. KXIP’s problem has been that their batting and bowling have not fired in unison on most occasions even though their confidence has been boosted by the return of Gayle.

MI vs KXIP SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan.