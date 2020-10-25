RR vs MI 2020 IPL 2020 Live Score, Match 45 Dream11 IPL 2020 LIVE UPDATESLiv

Captain Rohit Sharma’s fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in an IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Mumbai roared back to form by crushing Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets on Friday after their Super Over loss to the Kings XI Punjab. RR, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in their last game. Table-toppers MI are on course to make it to the play-offs but the game is crucial for Rajasthan, who are languishing at seventh place and a loss would mean a step closer to elimination. Questions remain on whether Rohit, who suffered a hamstring injury and missed the game against CSK, will be available on Sunday for MI. But Rohit’s absence was hardly felt on Friday as the young Ishan Kishan – 261 runs – launched into CSK bowlers with gusto. So did Quinton De Kock – 368 runs, continuing his sublime run. In the event of Rohit missing out on Sunday as well, the two will open again. MI bowlers are also wreaking havoc, especially New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah, who are lethal upfront and in death.

For Rajasthan, the biggest worry is the form of skipper Steve Smith, who has made 265 runs from 11 matches and a mis-firing top-order. In the course of the season, Rajasthan have made constant changes at the top and that has hurt them badly. The team does possess quality players like Ben Strokes – 110 runs, Sanju Samson – 272 runs and Jos Buttler – 271 runs, but the trio has failed to deliver collectively. With two crucial points at stake, the management would be hoping that the three click on Sunday, something which has not happened this season. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia – 224 runs and 7 wickets – has been a revelation with both the bat and ball, but too much is being left for him to achieve. On the bowling front too, RR lack consistency. Only Jofra Archer – 15 wickets has been effective with his pace but has failed to get support from fellow pacers Karthik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot, who have 12 wickets combined. Spinner Shreyas Gopal has leaked 343 runs from 11 games.

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.