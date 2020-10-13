The wait is over as the midway point of the tournament has arrived, and for the first time ever, there will be a football-style mid-season transfer. From Ajinkya Rahane to Chris Lynn and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, some big names would be on the radar to franchises.

Here are the top five names that could be picked up by franchisees who want to fill up the blank spaces on their side.

Ajinkya Rahane: With the experience and quality of Rahane, it is not justified that he has played just one match in this season for the Capitals. With sides like Chennai suffering from the form in the tournament and in Suresh Raina’s absence, Rahane could be roped in by CSK.

Chris Lynn: The Australian has been a phenomenal T20 cricketer and a pivotal part of the Kolkata franchise. With Kolkata not finding a stable opening pair at the top, Lynn could be brought back by the Knights for the remainder of the season.

Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman: The mystery spinner would be an asset for any side, but unfortunately has played merely one game this season thus far. Franchises could be interesting in the mystery spinner.

Chris Gayle: How can one leave out Gayle in T20 cricket? But, Kings XI Punjab has done it. Gayle has not played a single match this season as KXIP openers – KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal – have been in top form. Franchises could be interested in Gayle, who could be a gamechanger on his day.

Oshane Thomas: The fiery pacer has not been used by the Royals and he could go to another franchise if they are looking for a tearaway pacer at the top. Hyderabad could be one of the sides interested in him.

IPL 2020: All players eligible for mid-season transfer

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav