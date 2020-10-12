In the wake of former India skipper MS Dhoni’s family receiving online threats for the poor performance of the CSK skipper, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is once again winning hearts for his comments. Supporting Dhoni, Afridi said that the former India skipper does not deserve such treatment after his big contribution to Indian cricket. The Pakistan allrounder also credited for guiding junior and senior players in the side.

“I don’t know what sort of threats were directed at MS Dhoni & his family but it’s not right & shouldn’t happen. Dhoni’s the person who has taken Indian cricket to new heights. He’s taken junior & senior players along this journey & doesn’t deserve such treatment,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The 39-year old has faced backlash on social media for his poor performance in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Chennai – who is one of the biggest franchises in the competition is at No 7 at the midway point of the tournament.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old was arrested in Gujarat’s Mundra yesterday by the Kutch police after they got a tip-off from the police in Ranchi. They had registered a case in the issue last week. The class 12 student confessed to making threats against Ziva after being interrogated by the Kutch police.

Even before IPL started, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings fans had got into a clash in India, such as the madness of the game in the country.

Chennai will look to get back to winning ways after their disastrous show thus far. It is clear they are missing the services of veteran cricketer Suresh Raina, who has been the run-machine for the side for years.