Veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is set to miss the first week of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE and that could be a major setback for the defending champions - who would like to get early momentum in the tournament. Malinga - who has been the key for Mumbai Indians success over the years - may miss the first week of IPL because he would be in Sri Lanka featuring in the Lankan Premier League. <p></p> <p></p>The logistics of the inaugural LPL is yet to be finalised, but the tentative date for the final is September 20 and the IPL a day ahead. <p></p> <p></p>Even after reaching UAE they would have to serve a mandatory quarantine of 72 hours. Thus, he is likely to miss the action in IPL 2020 by at least a week. <p></p> <p></p>Malinga - who has been a star for his IPL franchise - has picked up 177 wickets in 122 games. <p></p> <p></p>Not just Malinga, even Isuru Udana - who will play in his first IPL season for Royal Challengers Bangalore - may miss the first week because of the same reason. <p></p> <p></p>Players from England and Australia may also miss the first week as they will return from the UK after playing a limited-overs series which ends on September 16. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are planning to leave for Dubai for the upcoming season of IPL on August 10, much before other franchises, according to a report. However, the delay on BCCI's part on preparing Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) could delay their departure.