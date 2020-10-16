IPL 2020 Latest News: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the high-voltage Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to ‘focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause’. The news was confirmed by Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore who told the official website of the franchise. Mysore said the prime factor behind the decision of Karthik to hand over the captaincy to Morgan was to focus more on his batting and wicketkeeping skills.

In IPL 2020 points table, Kolkata Knight Riders are currently in the fourth spot with four wins from seven games. Here are how some experts and fans reacted after Karthik’s move to step aside.

I’m glad Wat i thought on 4th of october came true. But i must confess it takes courage to step down from captaincy from a high profile team like KKR. I’m sure #DineshKarthik will rock as a batsman 👍 https://t.co/QfvqGJVT8E MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 16, 2020

They have a game tonight. And while it’s their decision to make, Morgan’s batting form has left a lot to be desired in #IPL2020 There’s another team in the competition that’s struggling with their overseas captain’s form. https://t.co/GiQOvH7nJo Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 16, 2020

Mid season change in Captaincy is never a comfortable situation for the team members. Hope #kkr doesn’t go astray from here. They are very much in the race for the playoffs! #DineshKarthik #Eoinmorgan Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 16, 2020

I’ve never seen such a humble cricketer before. He has shown that team matters for him and not his ego. You’ve won our hearts many a times and again you won it. ❤️ Respect 🙏🏻 (Dinesh Karthik hands over captaincy to Eoin Morgan). @DineshKarthik 👑 pic.twitter.com/zyuJqJeKPE Parvez Siddiqui (@sid_parvez) October 16, 2020

Respect for Dinesh Karthik – just one match ago he won the MOM and the team is placed in the 4th at the halfway mark but he decided to step down to concentrate on batting & giving a post to a world winning captain – shows he is a team man and doing what is the best for the team. Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2020

“We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this,” team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement.

“While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes.”

Midway into the ongoing season, KKR find themselves at fourth place in the points table with four wins and three losses. “…DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner,” Mysore said.

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team’s erratic campaign so far.