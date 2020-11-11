From Devdutt Padikkal to Ruturaj Gaekwad, T Natarajan to Varun Chakravarthy – the emergence of young Indian players was the highlight of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, says former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee. These players maintained their remarkable consistency in the IPL, which also lived up to its lofty reputation of unearthing rare talent year after year.

The following players, including both established stars and greenhorns, provided joy to the millions glued on their television sets and online platforms throughout the almost two-month T20 extravaganza with outstanding performances this season.

“It’s been incredible. It’s been hard with no fans, but to me, the best part of this season has been the young Indian players coming through,” said Lee on the Star Sports show Cricket Live.

Mumbai Indians won their fifth title in a season that saw the emergence of Padikkal and Gaykwad while younger players like Kamlesh Nagarkotti, Shivam Mavi and Shubman Gill also made a mark. Uncapped players Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were among the highest run-scorers for MI while Thangarasu Natarajan, Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Tewatia also played starring roles for their team.

Lee said that the importance of quality fast bowling to teams has also been a positive for him. “We’ve seen the Delhi Capitals play some really good cricket, so, I will say the fast bowlers too, but I will always say the fast bowlers,” he said.

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara also shared his views about his favourite moment of the Dream11 IPL 2020 this season, “I think the Universe Boss Chris Gayle. The reason being that if there were 50-60 thousand people watching, and when he arrived in the tournament at the second half. His performances and how he got Kings XI Punjab going and almost getting there. I think it’s just been amazing watching him and the turnaround of Kings XI Punjab.”