Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting urged veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin not to do a mankad, like he had done earlier against Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler. Ponting made it clear that the Capitals have a strict policy against the controversial method of dismissal. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, when Ashwin had mankaded Buttler - he faced backlash on social media from fans. Ponting said that he would be having a chat with the Capitals new recruit and that will be the first thing he will do. <p></p> <p></p>"I'll be having a chat with him about [mankading], that's the first thing I'll do," said Ricky Ponting on The Grade Cricketer Podcast. <p></p> <p></p>"So, that's going to be a conversation and that's going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I'm pretty sure he'll take it on the chin," he added. <p></p> <p></p>The comment made by Ponting has not gone down well with fans, who slammed the former Australian captain and reminded him of his mistakes during his cricketing days. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ponting talks about 'Spirit of Cricket' asks Ashwin to not 'mankad'</p> <p></p>Ashwin: <a href="https://t.co/9S5z2jllh9">pic.twitter.com/9S5z2jllh9</a> <p></p> <p></p> Sattu Supari&#x1f52a; (@Rahulismm) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rahulismm/status/1296061837033668608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ricky Ponting warns Ashwin: <p></p>"No Mankads while I'm Delhi Capitals head coach".</p> <p></p>Australian player is giving warning to play a fair game, its like Pakistan is saying we are spreading world peace<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020Updates?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020Updates</a> <p></p> <p></p> Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) <a href="https://twitter.com/abdullah_0mar/status/1296057562521989120?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ashwin should do 2-3 mankads this IPL. It is well within the rules and none of that spirit of cricket bullsh!t coming from none other than Ponting.</p> <p></p> The Joker &#x1f0cf; (@Joker122018) <a href="https://twitter.com/Joker122018/status/1296041723269808129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Ashwin to Ponting at first training session <p></p><a href="https://t.co/IHT80HiYPy">pic.twitter.com/IHT80HiYPy</a></p> <p></p> Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) <a href="https://twitter.com/Ittzz_Rahul/status/1296049154133594113?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Irony dies a million deaths everytime Ponting talks about 'Spirit of Cricket' <a href="https://t.co/gRwCi8gXYB">https://t.co/gRwCi8gXYB</a></p> <p></p> Yash Mittal &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@im_yash2307) <a href="https://twitter.com/im_yash2307/status/1296039226979446785?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 19, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10 in UAE amid the pandemic. Three venues will be used for the tournament in a bid to minimise the travel of players due to health reasons.