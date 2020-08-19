Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting urged veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin not to do a mankad, like he had done earlier against Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler. Ponting made it clear that the Capitals have a strict policy against the controversial method of dismissal.

Earlier, when Ashwin had mankaded Buttler – he faced backlash on social media from fans. Ponting said that he would be having a chat with the Capitals new recruit and that will be the first thing he will do.

“I’ll be having a chat with him about [mankading], that’s the first thing I’ll do,” said Ricky Ponting on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

“So, that’s going to be a conversation and that’s going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I’m pretty sure he’ll take it on the chin,” he added.

The comment made by Ponting has not gone down well with fans, who slammed the former Australian captain and reminded him of his mistakes during his cricketing days.

IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10 in UAE amid the pandemic. Three venues will be used for the tournament in a bid to minimise the travel of players due to health reasons.