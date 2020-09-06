After CSK skipper MS Dhoni dominated leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla, on the first day during the training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai, the leggie got the better of the former India captain on the second day. During the net session on Day 2, Dhoni was clean bowled by Chawla. It seemed like Chawla pushed it a little quicker and Dhoni’s stumps were castled as he looked to defend it off the back foot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 5, 2020 at 9:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram Vaathi Coming… #WhistlePodu #HappyTeachersDay 🦁💛 A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 5, 2020 at 8:01am PDT

Apart from Dhoni, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay also had net sessions. With two weeks to go for the IPL, CSK has gone through a lot last week – from Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh pulling out due to ‘personal reasons’ to players tested COVID positive. CSK are expected to name a replacement for the off-spinner before the start of the new season.

CSK was the last team to start training as two players and 13 members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus. Dhoni – who has not played cricket for the last 18 months – announced his international retirement last month, bringing the curtains down on one of the most cherished chapters of Indian cricket.

With under two weeks to go from the scheduled start of the IPL, BCCI is in all probability going to announce the much-awaited fixtures today. A bio-security bubble has been put in place for the safety of the players amid the pandemic and anyone found breaching it could face harsh consequences.