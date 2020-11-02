With two games still to go, three playoffs berth is still up for grabs and the top contenders for that are RCB, DC, KKR and SRH. This has been a unique IPL and this is one of the big reasons for that. The suspense is still on and hence the interest. Defending champions Mumbai Indians are the only franchise who have made it to the Playoffs.

The two matches that are still to be played are:

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Delhi vs Bangalore clash is a potential quarter-final. The side that wins seals a playoffs berth, but that does not mean that the other team is out of the race. The losing side will then have to hope for favourable results to make the cut. In fact, the side that wins this clash will also ensure a Top-Two finish, which will give them a couple of shots at the finals. A lot depends on the last league stage match which will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. In case Delhi or Bangalore lose, they will hope MI beat SRH. In that case, the side that loses still goes through. The margin of loss could become the decisive factor for the side that loses the Delhi vs Bangalore tie if SRH beat MI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers need nothing less than a win and a comprehensive one at that to hope a playoff finish. It will not be easy against a formidable MI unit. If Hyderabad win, they finish with 14 points and then their NRR – which is better than KKR could see them through. If they lose, they are out of the race. Mumbai on the other end may try a couple of experiments considering it would be a dead rubber for them.