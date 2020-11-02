IPL 2020 Playoff Qualifier 1, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Once Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi on Monday – Qualifier 1 was locked. Defending champions Mumbai Indians – who topped the points table – will lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday in Dubai International Stadium.

Who would join RCB is still to be decided and that would be confirmed after the last group stage game between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. If Hyderabad wins, with the healthy NRR they have, they will edge Kolkata to the Playoffs. For KKR, it is simple MI win, they are through. It has been a competitive tournament where things boil down to the last league game.

Earlier, it was Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan who rose to the occasions and came up with the fifties to power Delhi to an emphatic win. The win will give Delhi two shots at the final. Even if they lose the first qualifier, they have the second eliminator to bounce back.

All You Need to Know About Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Date: 5th November 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

SQUADS

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav.